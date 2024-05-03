Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 4,400 Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.62.

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

