Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the third quarter worth about $36,243,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,460,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 16.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,177,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 78.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,671,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on JBI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $2,289,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Janus International Group news, EVP Morgan Hodges sold 150,000 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $2,289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,110,979.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,952.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,000 shares of company stock worth $5,189,300 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Janus International Group stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

