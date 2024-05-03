Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys New Stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 29.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.85. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.46. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.80 million. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $41,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,878 shares in the company, valued at $5,782,549.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $479,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 519,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,348 shares of company stock worth $3,769,436. Company insiders own 16.24% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.