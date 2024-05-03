Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys Shares of 17,400 Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 130.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 2,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $34,434.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,244,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,224,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,729,304.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,781 shares of company stock valued at $883,160. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN opened at $17.57 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $18.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of -1.44.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

