Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,523 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 14.2% during the third quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 660,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82,157 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in NovoCure by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 490.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 408,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,603,000 after buying an additional 339,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 67,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 109.5% in the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 137,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 71,989 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 252,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock valued at $127,161. Corporate insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVCR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NovoCure from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NovoCure from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NVCR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.50. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 51.63% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

