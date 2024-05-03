Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 6,462.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director James F. Jr. Cosgrove acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.70 per share, with a total value of $82,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,981.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

Middlesex Water stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $84.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.60 million, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.43.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 18.96%. As a group, analysts expect that Middlesex Water will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Middlesex Water from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

