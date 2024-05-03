Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $268,000 Stock Holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Steelcase during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $50,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,901.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Up 1.8 %

SCS opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.45. Steelcase Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $775.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

