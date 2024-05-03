Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $310,000 Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $404,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 104,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 18.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 47.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after buying an additional 64,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $827,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,478.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $51.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Gentherm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

