Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $322,000 Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $14.72 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.12.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $155.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NeoGenomics news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEO shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

