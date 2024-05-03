Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $331,000 Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UA. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 36.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Price Performance

NYSE UA opened at $6.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $8.99.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

