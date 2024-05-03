Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $336,000 Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hayward were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hayward alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 12.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Hayward by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Hayward by 8.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 42,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $571,712.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,138.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hayward Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hayward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAYW

Hayward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.