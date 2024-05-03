Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $346,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1,728.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 8.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 41.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Provident Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson raised Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Provident Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.