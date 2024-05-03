Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $364,000 Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) by 56.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 2.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 46,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 119,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,534 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 71.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 85,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 35,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 10.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 393,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 36,313 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innoviva Price Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.03, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $971.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 57.89%. The company had revenue of $85.84 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INVA shares. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

Further Reading

