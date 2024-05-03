Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABCL. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 1,268.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 146,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 135,504 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 272,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 223,430 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 358,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 211,000 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 180,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 108,060 shares during the period. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $3.85 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.79.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 384.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.86.

AbCellera Biologics Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

