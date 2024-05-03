Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Coursera were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Coursera alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,390,000 after buying an additional 570,177 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 8.6% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,039,000 after buying an additional 291,815 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coursera by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coursera by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after buying an additional 107,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coursera

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,482.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $425,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 532,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,482.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $42,824.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,932 shares of company stock worth $8,548,314 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUR. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coursera from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Coursera from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Coursera from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Coursera

Coursera Stock Down 2.5 %

COUR opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.57. Coursera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.26.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.43 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 16.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.