Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.6 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMSF. StockNews.com downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMERISAFE

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.