Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $304,000 in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8.4% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTY shares. StockNews.com raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Getty Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.63 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 32.74% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Getty Realty

