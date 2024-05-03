Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $314,000 in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 66.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,127.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 48.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Oak Bancshares

In other news, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,715.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Micah S. Davis sold 8,613 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $343,400.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,857.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miltom Emmett Petty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total value of $397,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,844,715.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of LOB opened at $34.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.53. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.