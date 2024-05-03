Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $327,000 in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,025,000 after buying an additional 143,295 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 273.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 59,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 43,324 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of RadNet by 261.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 72,864 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Stock Performance

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2,583.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $51.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

