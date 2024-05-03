Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,875 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lufax were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,416,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 3,330,411 shares during the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 15,359,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,281,000 after buying an additional 463,547 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,569,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 1,458,716 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,481,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 230,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,326,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 615,524 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.91.

Lufax stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $965.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Lufax had a negative net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -178.56%.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

