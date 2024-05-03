Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 145,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 25,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,493,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,040 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCUS. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.91. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.01. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.17% and a negative net margin of 262.39%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) earnings per share. Arcus Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $78,234.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,211,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,299,981.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $241,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,327.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,014,779. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

