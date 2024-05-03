Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YOU. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 346.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Clear Secure by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 442.2% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 128,088 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Clear Secure by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE YOU opened at $17.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.50 and a beta of 1.59. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous None dividend of $0.25. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on YOU. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Clear Secure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Clear Secure

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Featured Articles

