Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,800 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after buying an additional 251,426 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,473,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 219,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,523,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 140,528 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 609.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 131,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 98,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Myriad Genetics Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.03% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Myriad Genetics

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.