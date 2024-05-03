Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 42.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,581,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 32.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,614,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dutch Bros by 191.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,369,000 after purchasing an additional 773,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth $11,549,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $13,610,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares in the company, valued at $36,387,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 404,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $11,362,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,378,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,685,844.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,039,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,907,188 shares of company stock worth $561,438,392 over the last three months. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Dutch Bros stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 897.33, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.07. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $254.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.80 million. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dutch Bros

About Dutch Bros

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.