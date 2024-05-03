Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases Shares of 19,500 MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in MasterBrand by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.82.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $677.10 million during the quarter. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.68%.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

