Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,627,000 after buying an additional 4,247,002 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 784,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,312,917 shares in the company, valued at $68,010,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $106,457.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,312,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,010,128.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 48,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $445,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,761.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 362,665 shares of company stock worth $3,650,478 in the last three months. 19.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RXRX stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.88% and a negative net margin of 735.99%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

