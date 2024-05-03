Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in SkyWest by 2,109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

Shares of SKYW opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.79 and a 1 year high of $79.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.89.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on SKYW. TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

