Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $323,000. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 50,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 233,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RLAY stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.79. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.09. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.43% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

