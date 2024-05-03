Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $28,451,000. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphatec by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,336,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after purchasing an additional 767,280 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 24.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,655,328 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,440,000 after buying an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Alphatec by 193.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after buying an additional 409,701 shares during the period. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,188,444 shares in the company, valued at $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 41,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $625,478.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,188,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,886,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $480,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,823.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,069 shares of company stock worth $3,971,495 in the last 90 days. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATEC opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $13.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Alphatec’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on ATEC. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATEC

About Alphatec

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.