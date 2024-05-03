Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2024

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMFree Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,772,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,556 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,684 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

Check Out Our Latest Report on R1 RCM

About R1 RCM

(Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.