Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,772,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,556 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,684 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 553.9% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $75,311,000 after buying an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $12.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.87 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other news, President John M. Sparby sold 10,046 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $143,959.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 265,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,811,579.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 36.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.87.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

