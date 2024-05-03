Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,200 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after purchasing an additional 991,678 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 536,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bwcp LP bought a new stake in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,719,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Performance

Zeta Global stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.53 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 123.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zeta Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zeta Global

About Zeta Global

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.