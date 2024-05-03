Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,600 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ODP were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ODP by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ODP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ODP in the third quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ODP shares. TheStreet downgraded ODP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded ODP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ODP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

ODP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $50.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The ODP Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 48.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODP Profile

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

