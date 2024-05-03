Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $357,000 Position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,064,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,022,000 after buying an additional 1,566,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,252,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 686,727 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,676,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Corebridge Financial by 960.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,417,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 90.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 656,440 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

NYSE:CRBG opened at $28.11 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is 54.44%.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

