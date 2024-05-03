Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 36.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.
Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance
CLDX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.47. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $53.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDX. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.
