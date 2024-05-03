Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) PT Raised to GBX 1,250

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 1,210 ($15.20) to GBX 1,250 ($15.70) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.63% from the stock’s previous close.

HL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.04, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a one year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 738.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 737.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

In related news, insider Alison Platt bought 18,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope acquired 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458. Corporate insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

