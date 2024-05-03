Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

Hargreaves Lansdown Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of HL opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,173.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 737.53. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87).

In other news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, with a total value of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Amy Stirling bought 6,764 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 739 ($9.28) per share, with a total value of £49,985.96 ($62,788.54). Insiders acquired a total of 29,459 shares of company stock valued at $21,966,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.77% of the company's stock.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

