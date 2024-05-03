Hartline Investment Corp Sells 7,627 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 11.3% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $69,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $880.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.55.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $865.39 and a 200-day moving average of $646.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

