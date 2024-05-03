Haywood Securities Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

CVE:GIP opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$54.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. Green Impact Partners has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75.

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

