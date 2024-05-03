Haywood Securities Lowers Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target to C$13.25

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Haywood Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 400.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIP
Green Impact Partners Trading Up 1.9 %
About Green Impact Partners
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Green Impact Partners
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Meta Stock: 3 Reasons This Stumble Is a Golden Buying Opportunity
- Stock Average Calculator
- 3 Staples Stocks to Cushion Lower Consumer Sentiment
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Zillow’s Earnings Dip: An Opportunity for Visionaries
Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.