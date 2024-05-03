HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 190.88% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on XOMA in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

XOMA Stock Performance

Shares of XOMA opened at $25.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. XOMA has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $27.00.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.13). XOMA had a negative net margin of 886.91% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 million. Equities analysts predict that XOMA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XOMA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XOMA stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XOMA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

