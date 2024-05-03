Head to Head Comparison: Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) versus Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB)

Northeast Indiana Bancorp (OTCMKTS:NIDB – Get Free Report) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Indiana Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Indiana Bancorp 13.31% N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 5.79% 2.41% 0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Indiana Bancorp $27.36 million 1.33 $4.26 million $2.05 7.33 Sterling Bancorp $129.57 million 2.02 $7.41 million $0.16 31.44

This table compares Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northeast Indiana Bancorp. Northeast Indiana Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Northeast Indiana Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Indiana Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.4% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Northeast Indiana Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Northeast Indiana Bancorp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Indiana Bancorp

Northeast Indiana Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking and financial advisory services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and direct deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage, refinance, new construction, and home equity loans; auto, recreational vehicle, and unsecured loans; and revolving lines of credit, term loans, real estate loans, letter of credit, and small business administration loans, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company offers merchant, online banking, and cash management services. It operates through full-service locations in Huntington, Warsaw, and Fort Wayne, Indiana. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Huntington, Indiana.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

