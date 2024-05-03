Head-To-Head Review: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) and Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Gladstone Land pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Uniti Group pays out -333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gladstone Land has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.5% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Uniti Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.15 billion 1.26 -$81.71 million ($0.18) -33.50 Gladstone Land $90.40 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Uniti Group and Gladstone Land’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gladstone Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Uniti Group and Gladstone Land, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 1 1 0 2.00 Gladstone Land 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uniti Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential downside of 4.64%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Gladstone Land.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Gladstone Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group -3.83% N/A -0.88% Gladstone Land N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Uniti Group beats Gladstone Land on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 40% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 10% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 129 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 32 times over the prior 35 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0464 per month, or $0.5568 per year.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.