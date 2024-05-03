Head to Head Survey: FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) versus German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC)

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) and German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.4% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FB Financial and German American Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $748.95 million 2.40 $120.22 million $2.38 16.10 German American Bancorp $316.92 million 2.98 $85.89 million $2.85 11.21

Profitability

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than German American Bancorp. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares FB Financial and German American Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 14.90% 10.20% 1.15% German American Bancorp 25.83% 13.98% 1.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FB Financial and German American Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29 German American Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

FB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $39.43, suggesting a potential upside of 2.89%. German American Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.33%. Given German American Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than FB Financial.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FB Financial pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. German American Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and German American Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. German American Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

FB Financial has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats FB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans. The company also provides owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate commercial, residential real estate 1-4 family mortgage, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, construction, land acquisition, residential lines of credit, and land development loans; and consumer and other loans, such as car, boat, and other recreational vehicle loans, as well as manufactured homes without real estate and personal lines of credit. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices in the southeastern United States; direct-to-consumer internet delivery channel; and trust, insurance, and investment services, as well as online and mobile banking services. The company operates full-service bank branches and limited-service branches locations throughout Tennessee, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Memphis, Jackson, Birmingham, Florence, Huntsville, Alabama, Bowling Green, and Kentucky; and mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. It also offers checking, saving, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; wire transfer; credit cards; home equity, mortgages, and small business; treasury management; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, digital wallet, mobile check deposit, credit score and report, money management, and estatements, as well as wealth advisory. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is based in Jasper, Indiana.

