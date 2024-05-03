Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 826 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,994,000 after acquiring an additional 460,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,477,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,051,000 after buying an additional 1,920,723 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,190,000 after purchasing an additional 493,627 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,085,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,028,000 after purchasing an additional 738,786 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 705.5% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,137 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $33.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.76. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.