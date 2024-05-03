Headlands Technologies LLC Has $37,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Headlands Technologies LLC reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,842,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,903,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,817,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,767,000 after purchasing an additional 75,140 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,731,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,465,000 after purchasing an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 931,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Pauls sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $114,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,496 shares in the company, valued at $675,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,079 shares of company stock worth $2,159,628 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.53. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.72%.

UMBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

