Headlands Technologies LLC Has $39,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MHK. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 36.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 17.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $115.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.19.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $185,360.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,012.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

