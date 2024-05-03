Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wix.com by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 605,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,625,000 after buying an additional 399,944 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,086,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,759,000 after purchasing an additional 329,561 shares during the last quarter. Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,590,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 5,893.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 263,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,145,000 after purchasing an additional 258,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,093,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,390,000 after purchasing an additional 105,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wix.com from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $119.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.11. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $146.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Wix.com’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

