Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS.
HSII has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HSII opened at $29.63 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.38. The stock has a market cap of $598.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.05.
Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $253.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.17 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 559.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1,382.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.
About Heidrick & Struggles International
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
