Herald (LON:HRI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2,093.10

Shares of Herald (LON:HRI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,093.10 ($26.29) and traded as low as GBX 2,055 ($25.81). Herald shares last traded at GBX 2,105 ($26.44), with a volume of 48,939 shares changing hands.

Get Herald alerts:

Herald Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2,598.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,093.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,934.36.

Insider Activity at Herald

In related news, insider Christopher Metcalfe bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,077 ($26.09) per share, for a total transaction of £62,310 ($78,269.06). 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herald Company Profile

Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Herald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.