Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $8.68, but opened at $9.56. Herbalife shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 588,702 shares changing hands.

Get Herbalife alerts:

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

In related news, EVP Henry C. Wang purchased 2,778 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Herbalife news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza bought 16,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $151,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,446.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry C. Wang bought 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $25,835.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,604.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 85,757 shares of company stock worth $723,278 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Herbalife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 21.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

Herbalife Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $936.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.