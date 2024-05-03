Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 9.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,026,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 89.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total transaction of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.59.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of HLT opened at $197.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.43 and a 52 week high of $215.79.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

